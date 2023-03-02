At the end of the season, the Colombian will leave Juve and would be in the case of the Giallorossi who have to be careful with their accounts

An idea that has never faded, which Trigoria continues to consider for the future. Especially now that the story between Juventus and Juan Cuadrado really seems to have come to an end. At the end of the season the Colombian – he will turn 35 in May – will say goodbye to the team and the dressing room which has been his home for the last eight years. He will do it as a free agent, given that in Turin, barring sudden second thoughts, they are not willing to renew his contract. And it is precisely this detail that makes the Rome management enticing, who, during the next transfer market sessions, will have to deal with the stakes imposed by the settlement agreement signed with UEFA. See also Juve meets Zaniolo's agent: the negotiation gets underway

Matic style — The agreement reached between the Friedkin club and Nyon at the end of last summer risks strongly influencing Roma’s movements on the transfer market. For this reason, for months now the Giallorossi have continued to monitor a series of profiles at no cost, but capable of making an important contribution to the cause. And in this sense, Cuadrado perfectly embodies the identikit of the player sought by the Roma management: an element of certain reliability, with international experience to whom it is possible to offer an annual agreement. A bit like what happened with Matic who last summer, after freeing himself from Manchester United, chose to join Mourinho in the capital by signing a one-year contract with an option for a second. Furthermore, the Colombian had been followed by the Giallorossi both during the last summer session and in January, when Karsdorp seemed destined to leave the Italian championship. In both cases, Tiago Pinto’s interest had not materialised. But now things can change. See also Table Max: "One goal at a time, now 7th place. The trident? The boys were good"

Safety right — In Roma, the only right full-backs (tenured) in the squad are Karsdorp and Celik. However, both do not represent a guarantee for Mourinho. The former, after mutinying following the coach’s attacks, returned to being a useful player for the Roman squad at the beginning of February. At the end of the season, the club will take stock of the situation with the Dutchman but, considering the turbulence of recent months, a farewell cannot be ruled out. The other, on the other hand, since his arrival in Italy, has never managed to establish himself as a permanent starter on the right and after the own goal against Cremonese and the bad night that cost Roma the elimination from the Italian Cup, he seems to have climbed to the bottom of the hierarchies. Also for this reason, the idea of ​​moving to Trigoria teases Cuadrado who, despite his identity card, would still have a good chance of fighting for a starting shirt in the capital. Before ending his career away from Europe – in exchange for a pharaonic engagement – the Colombian is thinking of treating himself to one last important adventure in Serie A. And Roma could be the right place. See also From Gabriel to Pau Torres: the streets of Juve for after De Ligt, without Koulibaly

March 2, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 14:27)

