In front of one zero by Charles Leclerc in the French Grand Prix, 99% of the fans and professionals who remained far from the images of the race held at Paul Ricard would certainly have attributed the retirement to a mechanical problem, the third of the season for Charles Leclerc.

This time, however, it was not the power unit that betrayed Ferrari’s hopes, but Leclerc’s second driving mistake. If at Imola the Monegasque had managed to restart and finished in sixth position, this time the F1-75 # 16 failed to get out of the barriers of the ‘Beausset’, a very technical and fast corner in which the 1997 class irremediably lost control of the his Ferrari.

It was the 18th lap of the 53 planned, obviously it is not known whether Leclerc’s engine would have given more or less problems in the other two-thirds of the race, but Helmut Marko’s words as always poisonous about the risk taken by Ferrari in using the engine at full capacity despite the high temperatures they had a ready answer by Mattia Binotto.

Sporting director Laurent Mekies admitted that in Ferrari the bug of reliability is always on the minds of the men in red, but the team principal has specified that the matter is being handled by the Scuderia pending a solution. “There have been reliability problems and there has never been shelter. I think we understand the problem and therefore are handling it. We have not yet resolved it definitively, but that does not mean that we must remain in suspense. Managing it means facing the race with the peace of mind of being able to finish it “, Binotto explained at the press conference. In Hungary, Sainz will race with a relatively fresh engine as he has ‘only’ competed in the French Grand Prix. The situation is different for Leclerc, even if the increase in mileage does not seem to be the key to the problem of the power units that have gone up in smoke so far this season.