Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

After three days, international investigators ended the search for Maddie McCann missing at the Arade reservoir in Portugal. Maybe they found a new lead.

Silves/Munich – 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann suddenly disappeared from her family’s apartment in a holiday resort in Portugal. Since then there has been no sign of life from the girl, who was only three years old at the time of her disappearance. An unimaginable, agonizing waiting time for the parents. Now there’s renewed hope that we might learn something about Maddie’s fate. According to a media report, investigators found new tracks during the three-day search operation at the Arade reservoir.

Madeleine McCann’s fate uncertain: newspaper reports “relevant information” after search operation at reservoir

The Portuguese tabloid Correio da Manha wrote of a “relevant note”. But the investigation could drag on. During the search around the reservoir, which came about at the instigation of the German investigative authorities, officials from Germany, Portugal and the United Kingdom secured soil samples and scraps of cloth.

During the search in the “Maddie” case, a “relevant clue” was apparently discovered. © picture alliance/dpa/PA Media | Pa/picture alliance/dpa/AP | Joao Matos/Montage

German profiler and former homicide detective Axel Petermann told the British Mirror although that the traces “are examined and evaluated by experts within a few days”. But TheTelegraph writes that the evaluation could take weeks or months.

Case “Maddie”: Does the tip come from the environment of the suspect Christian B.?

The investigators did not want to comment in detail on the traces and the search operation. But according to media reports, there are increasing signs that the German investigators had previously received a tip from a “very credible” source who knew the suspect Christian B. The 45-year-old is being investigated for murder in the “Maddie” case.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The Maddie McCann missing person case View photo gallery

TheTelegraph according to B. is said to have visited the reservoir several times with his mobile home. So also “a few days” after the disappearance of the then three-year-old Madeleine McCann in May 2007. The area, which is about 50 kilometers away from the holiday resort, B. is said to have called “his little paradise”. Loud Correio da Manha German investigators consider it possible that Madeleine McCann was killed in the dam and thrown into the water. Recently, a woman from Poland claimed to be the missing Maddie. (mt)