Uncompromising and villainous, stylistically virtuoso and committed, although he looked at the world with pity rather than compassion. Martin Amis (1949-2023) was one of the most important British writers of the late last century. He passed away May 19 at the age of 73 from esophageal cancer, in Lake Worth, Florida.

Amis debuted in 1973 with The Rachel Papers and would establish his reputation especially in the following two decades, with three novels known as the ‘London Trilogy’: Money. A Suicide Note (1984), London Fields (1989) and The Information (1995). Three books in which the consequences of neoliberalism are described in a sharp and comical way. These novels revolve around characters who live purely for their own self-interest. For example, John Self, the director of commercials who wants to make a feature film Money. Or Nicola Six, out London Fields, who is convinced she will be murdered – and who is portrayed in such a caricature that it cost Amis a Booker Prize nomination because of his female image. And Richard Tull, the novelist from The Informationwho grits his teeth and sees that an old friend is more successful than he is and then plans to ruin his life.

holocaust

The eighties of the last century were a period in which cynicism, pessimism and decadence reigned supreme: suitable subjects for literature. In America you had nihilistic writers who stuffed their works with pop culture references like Bret Easton Ellis, Tama Janowitz, Jay McInerney. In Great Britain, this theme was dealt with in a different way: Ian McEwan, Christopher Hitchens and Martin Amis wrote from a ruthless intellectualism, which reflected the same negative world view.

Not everyone could handle that uncompromising equally well. Martin Amis lost friends, including Julian Barnes, after Amis fired his literary agent Pat Kavanagh, Barnes’ wife. Christopher Hitchens could handle it: Amis attacked him hard because he suspected Hitchens of communist sympathies. Hitchens hit back hard – also on paper – but it didn’t even take a conversation to clear the air. “This is how adult writers treat each other,” said Amis. He found out that not everyone is so forgiving. He was averse to cultural relativism and when he therefore expressed himself negatively about Islam, he was severely blamed for it, even though he said he regretted those statements “that same afternoon”.

Martin Amis had a great historical interest which was evident in many essays and also in two novels about the Holocaust: The Zone of Interest (2014) and Time’s Arrow (1991). The novel is told in reverse chronological order. The main character is a Mengele-like camp doctor and the book is – as it says at the end – “a sentimental journey to Auschwitz”. It earned Amis the necessary criticism, because the approach to the subject is said to be too light, but also praise because it is precisely this narrative style that sharply portrays the contrast between the horrors and what preceded them.

Angry young men

Martin Amis was almost literally spoon-fed into literature. His stepmother, the novelist Elizabeth Jane Howard, introduced him to the work of Jane Austen and was perhaps even more at the cradle of his authorship than his father: Kingsley Amis was one of the ‘angry young men’, a term for writers from the fifties who wouldn’t have been out of place for Amis junior. Amis himself thought that he should have distanced himself from his father sooner, but there was no escaping the comparison. Incidentally, father Amis was not a fan of his son’s work. He hated books in which the writer himself acted, that was “breaking the rules of the novel”. Moreover, politically speaking, he thought his son was far too progressive.

When Martin Amis started writing his memoirs, Experience (2000), partly with the aim of settling old scores, he found that it was not satisfying at all. Perhaps that was when the realization arose that he was closer to his father than he had cared to admit. This was therefore the time to start writing about the Soviet Union (about which Kingsley Amis wrote the dystopian novel Russian Hide and Seek (1980) had written). Martin Amis was published in 2002 Koba the Dreada non-fiction book about Stalin, and in 2006 House of Meetingswhich partly takes place in a Russian penal camp.

He remained faithful to the subject: in his latest collection of essays The Rub of Time (2017) has another chapter on communism, in which he draws a line from the Soviet Union to Iran and Jeremy Corbyn. Angry and uncompromising, Amis became an ‘angry old man’ in his last years. But one for whom the balance was ultimately drawn up on literary grounds.