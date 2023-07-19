Chasing records

Can you improve a car capable of winning ten GPs out of ten (and two Sprints out of two) since the beginning of the season? Obviously yes, according to Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team arrives in Hungary with the possibility of rewriting a page in Formula 1 history: if yet another success were to arrive, in fact, Red Bull would equal the McLaren of 1988 for the number of victories obtained since the beginning of the season, with 11 consecutive triumphs. Furthermore, counting last season’s finale, the top step of the podium in Hungary would be 12th in a row for Red Bull. No one ever in over 70 years of history had succeeded.

Scary updates

To make sure you leave nothing to chance the top management of the Austrian team has prepared new updates to the RB19 for the away match in Budapest. The confirmation came directly from the ruler of this season, Max Verstappenwhich threatens to destroy the competition even more thanks to upgrades that – quoting his words – should serve to “find extra performance for the next races“.

“We have a couple of updates this weekend, hopefully they work as we expect – explained Verstappen again, who won at the Hungaroring in 2022 starting from the tenth spot on the grid – we will see how we are placed on a track where a lot of downforce is used with relatively low speed corners. It’s a nice circuit to drive around and it’s also very technical. It’s definitely a place I can’t wait to return to“. In Sergio Perez will instead seek redemption: the Mexican has conquered only one podium in the last five races and is aware that he absolutely has to improve, especially on Saturdays.

Perez between simulator and showrun

“I know that this season I had some shortcomings in qualifying – admitted the Mexican – so I have to focus on doing well on Saturday, because I know I have a good race pace and driving an incredible car that should be on the podium every weekend. I’ve been in Milton Keynes working hard with my team to improve. I also spent the last weekend without racing behind the wheel of an F1 car – Perez then joked – had a great time in madrid for the showrun. Only Red Bull can shut down the busiest streets in a capital city. I like the fact that as a team we are constantly promoting motorsport to new audiences around the world, even away from the track.”.