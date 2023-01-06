Shaban Bilal (Khartoum, Cairo)

The Sudanese parties continue their attempts to reach a settlement to the political crisis through the tripartite mechanism and other international and local initiatives, which are still witnessing some fundamental differences that prevent agreement between the political blocs and the Sudanese street.

Despite the military component confirming on more than one occasion its support for the political settlement and its withdrawal from the scene, the differences between the various parties are still fundamental, amid the impact of this crisis situation on the social and economic conditions, according to experts and political analysts.

Professor of Foreign Policy and National Security at the Diplomatic Center at the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abd al-Rahman Abu Khreis, explained that the expected settlement is taking place between the military component and part of the forces of “freedom and change” and not the old component of the forces that signed the political agreement in 2019.

Abu Khreis added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there is strong opposition to this settlement from some parties and civil forces who were in the past part of the forces of “freedom and change” and the “constitutional document” and have now become opposition, in addition to the old opposition represented by the “National Accord and the Democratic Assembly.” ».

Informed sources indicated that the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, is leading mediation to bring the political positions of the three blocs of freedom and change closer together, namely the Central Council, the Democratic Bloc, and the National Forces.

She explained that the parties held four meetings under the auspices of Al-Burhan, describing the spirit that prevailed in the meetings as kind.

One of the sources said that the three blocs presented the interests of the homeland over the interests of their own blocs and parties, indicating that they discussed a number of papers, including the framework agreement and the vision of each bloc in the following, the political process and transition management.

For her part, Professor of International Relations at the Center for Diplomatic Studies at the University of Khartoum, Dr. Tamader Al-Tayeb, considered that the picture so far is not clear with regard to the political settlement, calling for listening to the demands of the Sudanese street in any agreement between the political forces.

Tamader added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the forces of “freedom and change” want a settlement in any form, and expect an agreement to be announced soon.

The Sudanese researcher confirmed that the situation in Sudan will not be stable in the event that this settlement is not completed in accordance with the demands of the street, but at the same time she ruled out the possibility of reaching a settlement that satisfies everyone.

Sudan has been experiencing a political crisis since October 25, 2021, after the army took exceptional measures and dissolved the previous government, in addition to a crisis economic situation.