The Serbian beats no. 7 in the world 6-4 6-1 and flies to the top of the group: “I want to show young people that I can compete at this level”

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

Djokovic’s solidity, Rublev’s fragility. This is how the match between the Serbian and the Russian number 7 in the world can be summarized, overwhelmed in two sets 6-4 6-1 by the former number 1 in the world. Nole went all the way to the top of the group, with his devastating pace, leaving nothing behind, not even crumbs to his rivals. On Monday it was Tsitsipas’ turn, yesterday it was Rublev who, although he is trying to work on his mental stability, lost his trebizond at just the wrong time, in the tenth game of the first set, giving up his serve and handing the game over to the Serbian. Needless to say, Nole started in fourth place in the second, riding the wave of Andrey’s instability and flying 3-0 in an amen to close 6-1. “Here in Italy I feel at home – Nole said immediately after the match -. And this gives me more and more confidence and strength to play the best tennis. I’m particularly motivated also because there are many young players and I want to show that I can compete with them at this level. And in my opinion it’s not going badly…”. See also IndyCar | Ericsson wins the Indianapolis 500

Now Medvedev — Nole, who will face Daniil Medvedev on Friday in a revival of the painful US Open 2021 final, with defeat just one game from the Grand Slam, is already sure of qualification in the semifinals and if Medvedev were to beat Tsitsipas tonight the day after tomorrow, the two former number ones would collide for first place in the group. Rublev will instead play a possible qualification with the Greek. Nole, rarely seen in such good shape, seems to be heading towards the title undefeated, a goal that would bring him a bonus of 1.5 million for a total of around four and a half million euros.

Waiting for Melbourne — Djokovic said he was obviously happy to be able to take part in the season in Australia at the beginning of 2023: “I couldn’t have received better news. Has it influenced my game today? I’d like to think yes, why not. The fact of having more clarity on what will be the beginning of next season it certainly may have taken some pressure off me, also for the team and family. The Australian Open is the Grand Slam in which I have won the most in my career, I want to go back and play tennis”. A comment also on Boris Becker’s return to Germany: “It’s great news”. And on Alcaraz who closes 2022 as number 1 in the world…”. He deserved it, no doubt. I don’t want to start an argument about what would have happened if I had played more. It is what it is, the reality that is number 1 in the world: it deserved it”. See also Women's Volleyball World Cup, Italy wins bronze against the USA: 3-0

November 16, 2022 (change November 16, 2022 | 16:44)

