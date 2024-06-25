Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The United States is leading persistent attempts to prevent the spread of the war in the Gaza Strip to the northern front, as Israel threatens to take a major step against Lebanon in the coming weeks, while fears intensify of pushing the entire region into an “all-out war.”

The mutual bombardment led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from areas on both sides of the Lebanese-Israeli border, and its escalation in the past few weeks raised fears of an all-out war. American officials trying to prevent a larger war in the Middle East issued an unusual warning to Lebanon, stating that “no group can assume that Washington can prevent Israel from attacking it.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said yesterday that the United States is urgently seeking to reach a diplomatic agreement that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes on both sides of the border, warning that the outbreak of war “would be devastating.”

The United Nations Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wensland, also warned of the escalating tension on the border between Israel and Lebanon, known as the “Blue Line.”

During a session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the UN Security Council yesterday, Winsland expressed his deep concern about the dangers created by the escalating tension on the Blue Line, and said: “More military tensions will only lead to more suffering, destruction and dire consequences for the region.”

He pointed out that the situation in the Gaza Strip continues to fuel regional instability, reiterating his call for achieving a ceasefire. He said: “There is an agreement on the table and it must be accepted.”

He pointed out that “the scale of killing and destruction in Gaza is horrific and devastating,” noting that “the weapons used by Israel in densely populated areas destroyed entire neighborhoods and caused damage to hospitals, schools, mosques, and United Nations facilities.” Wensland stressed the need to protect civilians, stressing that the lives of 1.7 million displaced people in Gaza are at risk.

He also expressed his deep concern about the Israelis expanding the Palestinian lands they seized in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, considering that these steps violate international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He said: “The escalating violence and tension in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are very disturbing,” calling on all parties to end their attacks and hold those responsible accountable.

In this context, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said yesterday that the situation on the “Blue Line” is delicate and risks exist.

During her meeting with the head of the Lebanese caretaker government, Najib Mikati, Birbock stressed the necessity of cooperation between all parties to reduce the escalation and reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, considering that this “impacts decisively on the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.”

The media office of the Lebanese Prime Minister said in a statement: “Mikati is the price of Germany’s concern for Lebanon.” Yesterday, Canada also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country “as long as they are able to do so,” warning of the risk of escalating violence between Israel and Lebanon.

In a statement, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie called on her citizens to leave as long as commercial flights are still available.

She said: “The security situation in Lebanon is becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable due to the ongoing and escalating violence, which could deteriorate further without warning.”

She pointed out that “the intensification of the armed conflict would increase the difficulty of leaving the country and the difficulty that Canada will face in providing consular services to tens of thousands of Canadians residing in Lebanon, according to estimates.”