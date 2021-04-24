S.A year ago in June, Florian Kohfeldt looked as if he knew that there was little that could be won for him at Werder Bremen. Of course, Kohfeldt will not have thought in these categories first. He’s been with the club for so long that he can no longer identify with SV Werder. At first Kohfeldt’s request seemed unusual when, after he had been relegated, he asked for time before he would make a decision. After this season, after this tremor against 1. FC Heidenheim, wasn’t it the club’s turn?

Shouldn’t Werder determine whether it would go on with Kohfeldt? Less than a year later everyone understood why Kohfeldt asked for a time to think before he set out to fulfill his contract by the end of June 2023. Not only had the 2019/20 season brought him to the brink of exhaustion. The prospects did not seem very exciting: Kohfeldt should achieve more with a weaker squad than recently, i.e. prevent relegation battle in the last few weeks of the season.

After six defeats in a row, Werder is in a similar position as at the end of the previous season. The relegation wasn’t a slip-up. The 38-year-old football teacher did not get more out of a significantly weaker and cheaper squad than in 2019/20 than 14th place with 30 points. And so the discussions around Werder are similar. Sports director Frank Baumann supports the coach and wants to go into the remaining four games with him. Supervisory board Marco Bode, Baumann, Kohfeldt: They pull together, have committed themselves to the austerity course, which CFO Klaus Filbry is remarkably transparent.

Werder looks left behind

However, before the important game at Union Berlin on Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky), the common ground no longer gives them a competitive advantage, on the contrary: The traditional club looks depressingly left behind, not just financially, but also when it comes to the style of play – you don’t have to be a nonsenseist to not see yourself as a relegation battle for Werder in general. The fact that the team will start the 2021/22 season nominally weakened is a done deal. Management costs must be reduced. And Baumann’s happy grips, more important than ever without money, have become rare.

It’s this uncomfortable feeling of being relegated in installments that spreads throughout the club and that is well known at Hamburger SV. HSV avoided relegation relegation twice. In 2019 the inevitable could no longer be prevented. Now, in the third year of the second division, the Hamburg team are trying to move up in changed personal constellations; After the 1: 2 at SV Sandhausen on Thursday, they are again on the verge of failing because of themselves and the players’ lack of resilience. The relegation from the north would be an entertaining quota record.



Take a deep breath: It’s getting tight again for Werder Bremen.

But if you don’t just look maliciously at the smearings of the veterans, you will see with a crying eye how old brands are decoupled from the great lines of football. Especially in times of uninhibited capitalism, they could have a significant say with the force of their supporters. But as? As a relegation candidate, as a non-promotion candidate? The “Bild” newspaper is already asking whether Horst Hrubesch, instead of Daniel Thioune, would be the right man to put HSV on the right track shortly before the end.

A trend towards an excuse

Which brings you to Bremen when it comes to the coach question. Kohfeldt’s star has been sinking since January. Whether true or not, he was a conceivable successor to Marco Rose in Gladbach at the time. The 31 points in the 2019/20 season, a club record, were forgotten because Kohfeldt had made a lot out of little. Suddenly the SVW no longer played well, but scored reliably. With the 2-0 win in Bielefeld on March 10, the green and white season seemed to be about to end undramatic. But other coaches had long since been in business. Pellegrino Matarazzo, Urs Fischer, Adi Hütter, Julian Nagelsmann anyway: Their shares rose.

Kohfeldt was stuck with Werder. He must have had such thoughts when he was thinking about his present and future in Bremen a year ago. From coach of the year to bankruptcy record with Werder: that only took two years. Certainly, two years would be a record length of stay at HSV. But the proverbial calm and the trust of the management were not enough for Kohfeldt to get more out of this team than wrangling with Cologne, Hertha and Bielefeld. Clubs like Mainz, Stuttgart and Freiburg have slowly separated from Werder.

But: is more possible at all? Kohfeldt does not have a reliable goal scorer. He lacks a vicious interceptor. A fit central defender of format. It says everything about the strength of the squad when the sorted out Philipp Bargfrede returns, also to bring in a lack of “mentality” so that Werder doesn’t look like a youth team against determined teams like Mainz. Little has been added in terms of play: Counterattacks seem like sudden ideas. The midfield is exhaustingly uncreative.

Kohfeldt Werder has been training for three and a half years. He has kept what is open and authentic. But there is also the trend towards excuses, to gloss over. Losing linguistic detail instead of naming things clearly: something that contributed to the near-crash in 2020. Kohfeldt and SV Werder arrived there again in April 2021.