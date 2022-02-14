Which clubs are relegated? Which club will get a second chance through the play-offs? The cards seemed fairly shuffled. Promptly, PEC Zwolle, Sparta, Fortuna and Heracles, the bottom four clubs until last round, won their duels. Since the five clubs up there lost, an unprecedentedly exciting sequel looms.

#Relegation #tension #Eredivisie #number #ten #Groningen #worry