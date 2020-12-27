As in previous years, the mid-table is close together. Werder is in thirteenth place in the table with fourteen points and is only four points behind seventh place, which is currently held by VfB Stuttgart. Likewise, the relegation place is only four points away – the Bremer meanwhile have eight points ahead of the direct relegation places.

A total of 21 game days are still to be played, but all six teams should already be throwing everything into the scales in the coming weekends to free themselves from the table cellar. However, the prerequisites and the associated opportunities are different, as the following overview shows.

In the absence of Niclas Füllkrug, who has been injured again for a long time, scoring goals is difficult for the offensive. Four of the 16 Bundesliga goals alone are from Füllkrug’s account, the second most dangerous striker is Davie Selke with two goals – but the 25-year-old has only played two games since the fifth matchday.

It is currently up to Yuya Osako and Josh Sargent to score; however, both offensive forces have not yet proven to be dangerous. Kohfeldt therefore has no choice but to hope for Füllkrug’s return, at least signing is out of the question due to the financially tense situation.

With a view to the second half of the season, it can be assumed that Werder will play against relegation again until the end of this year. The fight with 1. FC Köln and Arminia Bielefeld should be particularly close, one of these three teams should end up on the relegation site. Will it be Werder again, which was ultimately able to save itself against 1. FC Heidenheim? Or will the Bremen team be able to stay out of the league this time because the defense largely holds up?

Despite existing players like Matteo Guendouzi or Matheus Cunha, the Labbadia-Elf is too harmless in possession of the ball, and they are always prone to mistakes against the ball. The brilliant opening win over Werder (4: 1) was followed by four defeats in a row, since then Hertha has only received two more bankruptcies, but only left the field as winners twice.

In terms of potential, the squad should be enough for a single-digit place in the table, but Labbadia is not yet able to use the full potential. With the start of the game after the New Year, he is faced with the big task of finding a team and giving them a clear idea of ​​the game.

The 54-year-old has proven his qualities in Wolfsburg. If he succeeds in Berlin too, Hertha will free itself from the lower third. But if the team continues to stand still, the relegation battle will remain an issue in the coming months. It cannot be ruled out that Berliners will also fight for 15th place.

Gisdol corrected a lot, especially in the game against the ball, and he has now found a well-rehearsed team. However, the harmless attack game marred the progress. Somehow it should go over the flanks, somehow the header Sebastian Andersson should be played. But that alone is not enough in the long run.

Gisdol still has to work on a lot of adjustments. There is a lack of processes, variability, movement and speed. If he does not get these problems under control, Cologne will fight with Werder and Bielefeld against the relegation place until the end. In any case, you shouldn’t assume that the team will be in a frenzy like a year ago and climb to a single-digit place in the table.

Without these big points, Arminia would be in a direct relegation position, but at least it will overwinter in 16th place. Uwe Neuhaus and his family will continue to fight for this in the coming months.

In addition, attention should also be directed to Mainz. After the resignation of Rouven Schröder, there are also signs of a coaching change that could unleash new strengths.

Direct relegation is just as realistic as going into relegation. As long as the defeats are not exploited by the competitors, the Bielefeld team can justifiably hope for 16th place.

The team has only collected six points and is in 17th place in the table, after Achim Beierlorzer, Jan-Moritz Lichte also failed to initiate the turnaround. Sports director Rouven Schröder has now voluntarily vacated his place, the new sports management should take a close look at where the problems are and how they can be resolved in the coming weeks.

Like Bielefeld, Mainz has already lost nine times, but unlike the East Westphalia region, the Rheinhessen team only managed one victory (3-1 over Freiburg on matchday eight). With five points behind the rescue bank, the next stage goal is to reduce the gap to the relegation place (four points), but the program at the start of the year is tough.

The opponents on game days 14 to 22 are Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, VfL Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig, VfB Stuttgart, Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach. After the 05er suffered six defeats at the start of the season, in the worst case scenario there is a risk of nine bankruptcies in a row – unless the defensive becomes more stable again and the game of switching becomes more effective after conquering the ball.

In the overall picture, Mainz is only concerned with preventing direct relegation. However, points are urgently needed for this. If you don’t win against the teams from the upper half of the table, Bielefeld threatens to pull away.

While sports director Jochen Schneider with Manuel Baum has already thrown out the third coach after Domenico Tedecso and Wagner and once again presented Huub Stevens as an interim solution, the club bosses are still working in the background on outsourcing the professional department. In the past, the internal power struggles have had an extreme effect on the financial situation, but have also long since had an impact on the sport, because urgently needed transfers cannot be made.

Schalke have been without a win for 29 Bundesliga games, not even against Bielefeld succeeded in breaking free. Four points from thirteen games, 8:36 goals – the entire club is not suitable for the Bundesliga in all respects. It takes a miracle healer to make the relegation, let alone the direct relegation, seem somehow realistic. The descent is practically unavoidable.