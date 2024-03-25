The UN Security Council approved this Monday (25th March) the immediate pause in the conflict in Gaza; Americans abstained from voting

The United States Ambassador to the UN (United Nations), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated this Monday (March 25, 2024) that the release of Israeli hostages arrested by Hamas is the “single” road to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. She reinforced the need to “press” the Palestinian extremist group to achieve the objective.

“This is the only way to guarantee a ceasefire and the release of the hostages, as we are all calling for today. That is what this resolution means: a ceasefire of any duration must be accompanied by the release of hostages.”, said Thomas-Greenfield when justifying the US abstention in the Security Council vote this Monday (25th March). Here's the complete of the declaration, in English (PDF – 82 kB).

On X (formerly Twitter), the ambassador said that “a ceasefire could begin immediately if Hamas releases the 1st hostage”and concluded by stating that “the international community must exert pressure on Hamas to accept the agreement that is on the table“.

UN APPROVES 1ST RESOLUTION ON GAZA

This Monday (25th March), the UN Security Council approved a resolution that determines the ceasefire “immediate” in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan, a holy period for Muslims that began on March 10 and ends on April 9. The text received 14 votes in favor, none against and one abstention from the USA.

Although the resolution determines a ceasefire, the demands presented do not guarantee that the hostages held by Hamas will be released, contrary to Israel's expectations. The issue is one of the main impasses in reaching a peace agreement in the conflict.

Therefore, the Israeli government should not agree to a halt to the attacks without the Israelis kidnapped by the extremist group on October 7 being returned by the group. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has already he said that the country does not intend to adhere to the determination approved by the UN.