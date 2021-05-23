Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Marine Environment Group launched 65 hawksbill turtles in the waters of the Jebel Ali Reserve in Dubai today, coinciding with the country’s celebrations of the International Turtle Day, which falls on the 23rd of May of each year. 5 species of sea turtle, 3 of which are the most common, which are the hawksbill turtle, the green turtle, the loggerhead turtle, while the other two types are migratory species that are found in a limited way in the country’s waters during the migratory seasons, which are the leatherback turtle and the olive ridley turtle .

The UAE’s water enjoyment of these types of turtles is an indication of the distinctive marine environment in the country, as it overlooks the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, and contains a unique biological diversity that includes coral reefs, dugongs, coral reef fish, sea weeds, mangrove forests, and many globally threatened species. Such as sharks, sea turtles and others, and marine reserves in the country also play a major role in preserving these endangered species, as the number of marine reserves in the country reaches 16 marine reserves.

And based on the state’s keenness to preserve marine turtles in particular, the marine environment and the development of living aquatic resources in general, it has set up the legislative framework that regulates the exploitation of living aquatic resources, including Federal Law No. 23 of 1999 regarding the exploitation, protection and development of living aquatic resources in the state, and the law Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 regarding the protection and development of the environment, and Federal Law No. 11 of 2002 regulating the international trade in endangered animal and plant species. In addition, the country has joined international treaties and conventions that aim to protect marine species and their habitats, including the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Convention International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), and the Convention on the Preservation of Migratory Species of Fungal Animals, and the country is also a party to the Memorandum of Understanding on the Preservation of Sea Turtles and their Natural Habitats in the Indian Ocean and South Asia, and the country has also made many achievements in the matter of protecting sea turtles. , Including preparing the national plan for the preservation of sea turtles, and adding two sites in the country as sites of interest, uh Global marine turtle population, as Bu Tinah Island and Sir Bu Nair Island have been included in the Memorandum of Understanding network for the protection and management of sea turtles and their habitats in the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia as one of the important sites for sea turtles, thus joining the other famous sites recognized internationally from around the world, in addition to The launch of the UAE sea turtle nesting and feeding habitats project, and other achievements.