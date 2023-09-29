‘Forgive me’the novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos, premieres its second episode. Follow HERE the most important scenes of América TV fiction.
‘Forgive me’ chapter 2 PREMIERE | The new América TV soap opera, which is produced by Michelle Alexander, will release its second episode. It made its grand premiere reaching high ratings, so its next episode promises to keep the viewer on the edge of their seat. The soap opera has the starring roles of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, who are accompanied by their children in real life, Mikael and Fernanda, in addition to a large cast of actors who make ‘Perdóname’ one of the most ambitious productions of the recent times.
‘Forgive me’, chapter 2 PREMIERE: the second episode of the novel follows here
And this is how chapter 2 of ‘Forgive me’ ended
After the advice that Lito received from his mother, chapter 2 of ‘Forgive me’ came to an end. Thank you for following La República’s minute-by-minute coverage. On Friday we will return with chapter 3 of the new América TV novel.
Lito’s mother asked him to look for Lara
When they were in the hospital, Lito received advice from his mother, who told him to try to talk to Lara and, above all, to Joaquín, her son, and to show her that he is a good man.
Enzo reproached Lara
When they were having dinner as a family, Enzo complained to Lara for not saying anything during the family meeting, starting an argument, so Lara asked her children to go to her room.
Lara confessed to her mother
After the meeting with her family, Lara stayed to talk with her mother, to whom she told that she felt that Lito did not kill her brother and she regretted believing in everyone except him.
Lito and his brothers went to see their mother at the hospital
After being shocked by their mother’s health, Lito, ‘Sugar’ and ‘Tuerquita’ received the news that their mother was fine and recovering favorably.
Eduardo called an urgent family meeting
While Lara was talking with Enzo, she received a call from her uncle, Eduardo, who told them about a meeting with his entire family in order to talk about Lito.
Renata asked Lara about Lito
Lara’s daughter asked her about Lito, after seeing her brother sad at the news of his release from prison. Given this, Lara explained that it was her ex-husband.
Enzo faced Lito
After finding out about his release from prison, Enzo went to Lito’s gym to threaten him to leave his family alone, however, they were interrupted by Valentín, who told him about what happened to his mother.
They hurt Lito’s mother!
After not being content with attacking Don Tito, the ‘Fierro’ gang entered Lito’s mother’s house to rob her, but when they saw that she resisted, they attacked her with a knife, leaving her badly injured.
The criminals returned and beat Don Tito
In their search to continue collecting quotas in the neighborhood, the ‘Fierro’ gang went to Don Tito’s store, but after he told them to give him the money the next day, the criminals began to beat him, leaving him lying on the ground .
Enzo asked Joaquín to speak
After seeing him sad about Lito’s release from prison, Enzo asked Joaquín to talk, however, he did not want to. Given this, Lara’s new partner asked her to trust him, sealing the moment with a hug.
Enzo gave Alberto a watch
After giving Alberto an expensive watch, Enzo asked him if he had it in his plans to take over the company, however, Lara’s father indicated that there are still many procedures to do before leaving his leadership.
‘Sugar’ shows Lito the news of the neighborhood
After arguing about paying quotas, ‘Sugar’ gave Lito a tour of the neighborhood, in order to show him the latent insecurity that exists, a very different situation from the one shown 15 years ago.
Lito faces off with ‘Sugar’
Lito complained to his brother, after finding out that he, as well as everyone in the neighborhood, pays fees to criminals.
The confrontation did not escalate
When one of the criminals threatened Lito with a knife and tried to attack him, ‘Fierro’, one of his allies, appeared, who recognized Lito in his role as a boxer and persuaded his accomplices not to take the matter further.
Criminals caused problems in the neighborhood
Lito, along with his brothers, became involved in a confrontation with criminals, in order to protect a soup kitchen in the area, which had been a victim of quota collection.
Joaquín does not want to know anything about his father
Lara asked her son to talk about Lito’s release from prison, however, Joaquín made it clear that he does not want to know anything about him.
Lito reunited with his neighborhood neighbors
After leaving prison, Lito, accompanied by ‘Sugar’, reunited with his neighbors in the neighborhood, where he even had an incident with a woman.
‘Forgive me’ started
The novel produced by Michelle Alexander began its broadcast.
Where to see ‘Perdóname’, the novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?
The soap opera Perdóname will be broadcast exclusively on América TV screens. However, if you cannot see the channel’s new proposal on your television, you can access América TVGO, the channel’s official platform, where you can enjoy the premiere of ‘Perdóname’ ONLINE.
What time does chapter 2 of ‘Perdóname’ premiere?
‘Perdóname’ will be part of América TV’s prime time slot and will start at 9.40 pm, immediately after ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. This new production will replace ‘Luz de luna 3’, another successful fiction on the Peruvian channel, in the schedule.
Today chapter 2 of ‘Perdóname’ premieres
Good evening, today is the premiere of the second episode of ‘Perdóname’. What will happen between Lito and Lara? The launch of chapter 2 of the new América TV novel continues in La República.
