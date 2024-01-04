Would documents about super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's prominent connections reveal Bill Clinton's involvement in his abuse of underage girls? Or would Donald Trump emerge as one of Epstein's co-perpetrators? Since a judge in New York announced last month that the dossier in the case of Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre against his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell would be released, America's right and left have been speculating about which political enemies would be most damaged by this.

The first nine hundred pages published on Wednesday show more details about Epstein's crimes and are littered with famous names. However, they provide no new details about other influential men who had sex with underage girls. Who knows, this may soon become apparent from currently secret documents.

1 Who is Epstein again?

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell in New York in August 2019. Suicide, research showed. The 66-year-old billionaire was detained on suspicion of systematic child abuse and human trafficking. Epstein was a well-known financier and philanthropist who led a jet-set life that he included prominent politicians, stars and businessmen. He also abused young women and underage girls in his enormous homes in New York, Florida and New Mexico and on his private island, which he also shared with his famous friends. He and his partner recruited girls as masseuse and then raped them, according to testimonies from victims. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 for her role in it.

Epstein had previously been suspected of large-scale sexual abuse, but was only convicted in 2008 for prostitution of a minor. Immediately after his death it was suggested that he had not hanged himself, but had been murdered to prevent him from testifying against powerful co-perpetrators. It later emerged that Epstein blackmailed famous people with their affairs, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

2 Which famous people are in this file?

Since Epstein's death, much has become known about the men he helped with young girls. The most prominent of these is Britain's Prince Andrew, who also appears in the new documents as an abuser of minors. The most spicy now public testimony from a victim, from 2016, features both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. The woman does not accuse the Democratic and Republican ex-presidents of anything concrete, but the statement is especially damaging to the former. Clinton “prefers young,” the victim had heard Epstein say about girls. About Trump, she said that Epstein wanted to visit him with her. When asked whether she also massaged Trump, she replied: “No.”

3 Is all speculation over with this?

Not at all. First, the dossier released on Wednesday is only part of all the documents published this month. Moreover, all those pieces relate to Epstein's crimes up until 2008. His widespread abuse did not stop after that. In total, Epstein and his co-perpetrators are said to have claimed at least two hundred victims. Clinton stated on Wednesday that he knew “nothing about Epstein's terrible crimes.”