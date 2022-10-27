Released Russian soldier spoke about poor food in Ukrainian captivity

Released from Ukrainian captivity, Russian military Mikhail Yanko spoke about the meager food in the West-1 camp. There he worked in the canteen, reports RIA News.

According to him, for breakfast, Russian prisoners were given porridge, for the most part consisting only of water. “For 70 people, as they said, this is 10 liter bowls of cereals and six or seven buckets of 10-liter water,” Yanko said.