The Armed Forces of Ukraine feed the captured Russians spoiled potatoes. On November 13, Stanislav Lebedenko, an ordinary People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), spoke about this.

According to him, contract soldiers from Russia, whom Lebedenko met during the exchange of prisoners, told him about this.

“They eat what is already gone, they don’t give the missing potatoes to the pigs, they give them fresh ones, and the boys cook for themselves from what is left,” quotes the words of an ordinary “RIA News“.

In addition, the serviceman noted that Russian prisoners of war had to work 12-14 hours a day.

Earlier, on November 12, one of the Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity spoke about the sophisticated torture of members of the Ukrainian security service (SBU).

For example, security forces handcuffed and beat Russians on the back, and also held them in uncomfortable positions. Beatings and intimidation were the main methods of work of the SBU.

On November 3, as a result of negotiations, 107 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation were returned from the territory of Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all the victims are also provided with the necessary psychological assistance.

Prior to this, on October 29, 50 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, who were in mortal danger in captivity. Aircraft of the Aerospace Forces brought them to the capital for treatment and rehabilitation.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.