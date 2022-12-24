Drama in the province, Anisa Mahmic died at the age of 18 of an illness: the doctors had discharged her from the hospital shortly before

A heartbreaking episode is what happened last December 4, in the province of Gorizia. A girl of only 18, called Anisa Mahmic she lost her life suddenly due to an illness, which left her no way out. Doctors had discharged her shortly before her.

The family is now just asking for it to be done justicesince the doctors for them have not submitted to care necessary.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place last year December 4th. Precisely in the house where she lived with relatives, which is located at Ronchi of the Leggionariin the province of Gorizia.

Anisa was actually of origins Bosnians, but had been resident in Italy for a long time now. In the previous days she was unwell and that’s why she went to the emergency room to understand the cause of hers malaise.

Upon her arrival, the doctors subjected her to all the tests, but from the tests they did not notice nothing unusual. That’s why they decided to give her the resignationwith a simple cure.

However, suddenly that happened the unthinkable for that 18 year old girl.

The sudden death of Anisa Mahmic

As soon as the mother returned home, she found her daughter on the ground, now lifeless. She urgently alerted the doctors and they arrived on site in a few minutes, but they were unable to do anything for her, except to declare her death.

It is not yet clear whether the investigators have decided to launch an investigation into the incident. For now, they’ve decided to lay out the autopsy.

The aim is precisely to understand the exact cause that led to his sudden death. There are so many people right now upset from what happened. His class mates outside the house, on a billboard, they wrote: “We will never forget you. We will never forget your smile!”