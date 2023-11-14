Released from prison for being obese: “I could die at any moment, I’ve lost my mind.” But he doesn’t convince Erika’s parents

The case continues to be discussed killer released from prison and free to return to his home as he is obese. He had entered the cell weighing heavily 120 kg and now he has reached 200. Hence the judges’ decision to release Dimitri Fricano. She had killed with 57 stab wounds his girlfriend Erika following a reprimand for her crumbs left on the beach. He has served only 6 years of the total 30 that were imposed on him and the rest of the time of his sentence will be spent in his house in Biella. The ex-convict, who had just been released from prison, immediately granted an interview. A decision that could also cause him consequences. “I haven’t lived for six years, I apologize to Erika’s parents. I – she said while Erika’s parents listened in the studio – I went crazy and became two hundred kilos“.

“I lived – Fricano continues to Pomeriggio 5 – with my girlfriend and I would have paid gold for me to die. Unfortunately, she went the other way around.” And again: “I don’t know what happened. I live in a wheelchair, I didn’t wash for years because I couldn’t, I couldn’t get out of the cell – he said again -. It’s not like they sent home a thirty-year-old because he was obese and a smoker, I’m at risk for my life every second of the day.” Erika’s parents’ response is lapidary (the father had expressed all his anger about the release a few days ago). “That’s a dangerous family. Or they are hospitalized in psychiatry or they should end all in prison“, they commented.

