During the Fourth Degree broadcast, the images of the surveillance cameras were transmitted, which captured Saman Abbas

New elements emerged on the case of Saman Abbasthe 18-year-old girl of Pakistani origin who disappeared last year and was never found.

For his alleged death, his parents were sent to trial parentsi two cousins and it uncle.

During the Fourth Degree broadcast, a video of some of them was broadcast surveillance cameraswho have taken over the last moments of life by Saman Abbas, before being handed over to his uncle. Images that date back to the night between May 30 and April 1.

The video shows Saman’s mom and dad, accompanying her along the farm countryside where the whole family lived and worked until the tragedy.

The 18-year-old has one on her shoulders backpack and advances alongside his parents. Suddenly, everyone disappears from the frame and shortly after, only the mother and father are seen returning, without Saman. More minutes pass and the girl’s father returns to the countryside again, only to reappear, still alone, holding the same backpack that the girl had on his shoulder.

Saman Abbas’s body has never been found

Investigators believe that those were the last moments of the young Pakistani woman’s life. And that that night was delivered in the hands of his uncle and his cousins.

Saman Abbas did not accept the pre-defined wedding from her family and because of this, it is thought that her uncle may have killed her. Despite the accusations and suspicions, despite the fact that a year has passed, Saman’s corpse is not never been found.

The 5 suspects sent for trial

The 5 family members accused of his murder were sent for trial last April 23. Parents still turn out fugitivesleft immediately after the murder charges and are, according to investigators, in Pakistan.

The uncle and the cousins, after days on the run, were arrested and they are currently in prison in Italy, accused of murder and killing of a corpse. The date is awaited for first preliminary hearing.