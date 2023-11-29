It seems like a joke, but it was launched just a year ago Avatar: The Way of Waterthe long-awaited second part of the story of the Naviwhich took a long time to come to fruition, and when we say a lot it means a little more than 10 ten years of absence, and that made people think that the stories of Jake Sully they would have finished. Given this, people are beginning to wonder how long it will take to get to the third part, and apparently it won’t be too long if we take it from a certain point of view.

Through a new interview given by the director and creator of the franchise, James Cameronthe premiere window has finally been given for the family Sully explore the region focused on the fire Navi, and people should take the wait in stride. Well, Cameron mentioned that you can explore the film in theaters during the Christmas season. 2025which coincides with the other two films in the saga, since they came out on said winter dates.

Here what was mentioned:

We are immersed in two frenetic years of post production right now, it will be Christmas 2025

Something worth mentioning is that the recordings of this third installment were also made together with those of the second, so at the moment they are only focusing on the editing part of it and then some touches in the post production. This is so that there are not many changes between the protagonists, since in series like Stranger Things The growth changes are noticeable, and now they will have to justify a time jump in the next season of the program. Netflix.

Remember that the movies Avatar are available in Disney Plus.

Via: deadline

Editor’s note: The truth is, I want to see everything that follows with Avatar, given that five films in total have been confirmed, so Jake still has a long way to go, which we hope will not be fateful in the next film, either for his children, his wife or himself.