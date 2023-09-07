When bloodsuckers, both metaphorical and literal, descend on revolutionary France, there’s only one family you can call: the Belmont. And if the trailer for the new continuation of castlevania of Netflix It’s indicative of something, it’s that the vampire hunting family is sending their bravest and most traumatized boy.

This is because nocturnea successor series to the popular animated series castlevania With new writing talent and a new story set hundreds of years after the four-season anime, it stars Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), of Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Nightwho jumps from the worlds of the classic video games of konami to the year 1792 in France.

nocturne follows Richter, a young man still haunted by the death of his mother in a duel with the vampire Olrox (Zahn McClarnon), as he teams up with the young revolutionary Maria Renard (Pixie Davies) and a group of monster fighters and wizards as they discover a plot by the mysterious vampire Messiah to rule the world. nocturne It sports its revolutionary fit on its sleeve, at least, with dapper-looking vampires representing the ruling classes they’ve allied with to first crush the revolution and then take over the world regardless of social status. but in style castlevaniait looks like there will be a ton of frantic and bloody action on the way between all the subtle and not-so-subtle commentary, and if the reimagining of the classic “blood lines” of Rondo of Blood shown in the trailer is indicative of something, there will also be amazing music on the way.

Castlevania: Nocturne starts airing on twitch and Youtube a day earlier than planned, on September 27, before its release on Netflix the next day, September 28. Something similar to what happened with the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: I hate when they do this, they take so long to get the sequel out that now I’m going to have to watch the original series one more time and I can’t interrupt my one piece. Think of mortals! 🙁