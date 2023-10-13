Home page World

Nadja Zinsmeister

Several relatives in Israel fear for the lives of their abducted family members. This also applies to the mother of the German Shani Louk. Now they spoke to Annalena Baerbock.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – On Friday (October 13), several relatives of hostages who were allegedly kidnapped to the Gaza Strip in Israel over the weekend publicly addressed the federal government and urgently asked for help in freeing their family members. The press conference took place during a visit by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Israel.

Among others, Yoni Asher and Ricarda Louk spoke about their family members being taken hostage. Both families are Israelis with German citizenship. While Asher has been missing his wife, mother-in-law and two daughters, aged three and five, since Saturday’s attacks, Louk’s 22-year-old daughter, Shani Louk, is also missing.

Mother of abducted Shani Louk and other relatives are asking the federal government for help

Ricarda Louk told about the fate of her daughter Shani during the meeting. The 22-year-old was at an outdoor party near a kibbutz, a rural settlement, when Hamas attacked. “It was very good to hear that they are really taking it seriously and they are trying to find solutions,” Louk said in a press conference after the meeting. Each of the affected families has been provided with a contact person to whom they can turn with new information or questions.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) met in Israel with the mother of Shani Louk (22), who is believed to have been abducted. © Imago/Photo Montage

“We are recognized as German citizens and receive the full support like any other German.” The government is being asked to seek information about the hostages as quickly as possible. Time is of the essence, as newborns and older people with medical needs are also among those abducted. “We are really blind. We don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know where they are, we don’t know what condition they are in,” said Louk. People want to at least find out whether “they are alive, whether they are healthy” through contact with informants or aid organizations.

In addition to Shani Louk’s mother, family father Yoni Asher also trusts the German authorities

“We know that the situation is very complicated, but we trust that the Israeli and German authorities will bring our families back,” said father Yoni Asher after the visit. At their meeting, Baerbock promised to do everything in her power to bring the German citizens back home. According to his own statement, Asher had previously recognized his daughters, his wife and his mother-in-law from a Hamas hostage video after contact was abruptly lost during a telephone conversation with his wife on Saturday.

“I only have a wife and these two children, that’s my whole family and they were taken from me,” he said. “I ask that the German authorities do everything in their power to save these German citizens, the children, my children. We don’t have time, it’s about their survival.”

Hostage taking in Israel: Several German citizens among the abducted civilians

In addition to Asher and Louk, other relatives appealed to Germany to stand up for the hostages. Hamas captured around 150 people in Israel over the weekend, some of whom have dual citizenship. Ricarda Louk spoke in the press conference that fifteen Germans had now been kidnapped. An older man spoke in German and reported about his 79-year-old sister, who was allegedly kidnapped by Hamas. Some relatives emphasized that Germany is a strong and influential country that can make a difference on this issue.

During her visit to Israel, Baerbock appealed to Hamas to release the hostages during her meeting with her Israeli colleague Eli Cohen. “Let these innocent people go, let these innocent little girls go,” the foreign minister said. Germany is “in contact with all actors who have contact with Hamas to make it clear that these hostages must be freed.” (nz/afp)