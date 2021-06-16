Today we are celebrating the 26th anniversary of Batman forever, and what better way to do it than by asking for your director’s edit, Joel schumacher, with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut. Since Warner accepted brand new Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, fans have been creating campaigns to get extended versions of their favorite movies.

Batman forever It was a film that generated all kinds of reactions when it hit theaters in 1995, but after the death of Schumacher In 2020, it was revealed that there was a lot of material from this film that never made it to the final version. Now, the community is demanding that such material be added to the feature film and re-released as the ‘Schumacher Cut’.

Of course, the chances of this happening are almost nil, because unlike the Snyder Cut, the Schumacher Cut It doesn’t seem to have the same amount of passionate fans.

Via: ComicBook