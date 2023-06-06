In it 2018 a movie arrived that fans of Netflix, Bird Box, which for years was speculated to have a sequel until the company finally confirmed it. Thus, now a preview of its sequel has been released, which expands the story and at the same time will explain some details that were left up in the air for many.

Here you can check the progress:

This is the synopsis of the film:

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion to the film that wowed audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival. he travels through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

At the end of the trailer, we are confirmed that Bird Box: Barcelona the premiere July 14 on Netflix.

Editor’s note: The truth is that the first part was not impressive to me, but I understand that it gained all that reputation. Now the sequel that arrives in just over a month has a lot of weight behind it.