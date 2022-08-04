Nacho Jacob, the count of Pozos Dulces, detained in a hotel in Murcia where he allegedly abused a 13-year-old boy, will be able to leave prison if he pays a bail of 40,000 euros. This was announced this Thursday by the Court of Instruction No. 7 of Murcia, which also decided to prohibit him from leaving the national territory and imposed the obligation to appear on the 1st and 15th of each month, as well as how many times he is called.

In addition, the accused will not be able to travel to Murcia, since in this city is the hotel where he allegedly went “with some regularity to maintain alleged sexual encounters with minors under 16 years of age, in addition to other ages,” according to the car.

More victims suspected



Nacho Jacob was arrested by the Police last July at a hotel in Murcia when he was in the company of a 13-year-old minor, whom he allegedly had picked up hours earlier at his home. The duty judge sent him to prison on the 26th of that month for the alleged commission of two crimes of child abuse and another two of prostitution, since he allegedly also abused the brother of the minor with whom he was intercepted when he was 15 years old. .

But the investigators suspect that there may be more victims of Jacob, since they believe that he could have paid the young people with money or gifts in exchange for having sexual contacts with him. Among the files found on his mobile phone, which is still being analyzed, is an audio recorded by the alleged count in which the 14-year-old minor, victim of the alleged abuse in the hotel, is heard lying about his age and stating that was 16 years old. In this way, the accused, whose defense is assumed by the criminal lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo, would avoid a possible arrest in the event of being discovered by the National Police.