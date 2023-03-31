The investigating judge allows Juan AC, ‘El Gordo’, and his alleged collaborator, José FH, ‘El Músico’, to leave prison after paying 65,000 euros

One of the records of ‘Operation Vampire’, in which the plot was dismantled.

Friday, March 31, 2023, 1:05 p.m.



| Updated 2:25 p.m.



Six and a half months after his entry into provisional prison, Juan AC, ‘El Gordo’, the alleged leader of an organization dedicated to exporting marijuana to Europe through trucks, will be released on bail of 40,000 euros. He won’t do it alone. …

