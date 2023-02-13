Residents of a city in the eastern US state of Ohio, on the border with Pennsylvania, and neighboring counties are concerned about their safety after the derailment of a train containing toxic materials earlier this month.

On February 3, a composition with about 50 wagons, of which ten were carrying hazardous materials, derailed in the city of East Palestine. The first information points out that the accident was caused by the breakage of an axle.

Due to the risk of explosion, last Monday (6th), the authorities decided to release and burn in a controlled way vinyl chloride (which can cause cancer) that was inside five tank cars, releasing hydrogen chloride into the air and phosgene toxic gas.

The composition also carried butyl acrylate (which causes damage to the lungs in case of prolonged exposure), lubricating oil, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene.

According to CNN, the evacuation order for residents of East Palestine was officially lifted last Wednesday (8), after monitoring of air and water in rivers in the region did not show levels of contaminants above the limits of triage.

However, distrust remains. “We raised our kids, went to college, bought a business here, and this is where we belong,” said Ben Ratner, a resident of East Palestine. “In the future, will we have to sell the house? Right now, is she worth any money?”

Residents reported the death of fish and frogs in streams in the region and posted images of dead chickens, dogs and foxes on social media, in addition to pointing out that they still smell chemicals.

“Come on, it’s vinyl chloride, it’s in the air, the fish are dying. Does it give any sense of security to stay in the area? Probably not,” consumer rights activist Erin Brokovich, who was portrayed in a biopic starring Julia Roberts, told NewsNation.

James Lee, manager of media relations for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Ohio, told CNN that while the evacuation order was lifted and measurement levels indicated that the heightened risk had passed, it was still unclear. how much toxic material was released in the region.

“Initially, as with most spills [de materiais] into the environment, it is difficult to determine the exact amount of material that has been released into the air, water and soil. The assessment phase that will take place after the end of the emergency will help determine this information, ”he said.

A few days after the accident, two Pennsylvania residents filed a lawsuit in Federal Court against the Norfolk Southern railroad company to monitor the health of residents in the area on the border of the state with Ohio.

According to the Associated Press, they claim that the company pays for examinations and medical follow-up of anyone who lives within a radius of 48 kilometers from the point where the derailment occurred, to determine possible effects of the release of toxic substances, in addition to payment of possible compensation.