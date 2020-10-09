Upon learning of the release of his aunt, Lionel Granouillac testifies to his joy in the 23 hours of franceinfo. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for four years. It’s an immense happiness, an indescribable joy and above all the success of a fight led by his son, who relentlessly, sometimes accompanied, sometimes alone, never gave up. . We can’t wait to touch it with our fingers “, reveals Lionel Granouillac.

“It was not easy, but we must not forget that it was especially for her that it was the hardest, a lot of suffering. She held on despite the illness and the very difficult conditions of detention and above all I salute all the love his son has for him and this ocean of power of energy that he was able to release so that we could lead the fight. We were behind a flawless support “, testifies Lionel Granouillac, the nephew of Sophie Pétronin.

>> Emmanuel Macron will welcome Sophie Pétronin to Villacoublay