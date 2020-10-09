The emotion remains strong after the release, Thursday, October 8, of the last French hostage, Sophie Pétronin, who was in the hands of an Islamist group in Mali. Arriving on French soil on Friday October 9, she is currently in the company of her relatives and Emmanuel Macron, according to journalist Arnaud Comte who is directly from Villacoublay (Yvelines).

In addition, the arrival of Sophie Pétronin gave rise to a moving reunion with her son and grandson, “a reunion in privacy, which is so important for its reconstruction too“, adds Arnaud Comte. The person concerned has not yet wanted to speak to the press. For his part, Emmanuel Macron was supposed to speak during the day during a speech.

