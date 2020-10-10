Sophie Pétronin left, Thursday, October 8, almost four years of captivity. But more than fatigue, it was his serenity, his strength of character that surprised everyone. At 75, the former laboratory assistant converted to humanitarian work in Mali since 1996 seems to have experienced her detention as a simple ordeal. “I made it almost an almost spiritual retreat. Deep down, I was always sure and certain that I would go back, that I would not die (…) and I said to myself: ‘You don’t care, go hold on, hang on‘”, She said, Thursday in Bamako, after her release.

“It’s a rock, my mother it’s a rock”, Describes his son, both moved and proud. Based in Gao (Mali), she founded an association to help children suffering from malnutrition. In 2012, already, she escaped an attempted kidnapping, but decided to stay in Gao, where she was finally kidnapped, on December 24, 2016.

