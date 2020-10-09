The former hostage of the FARC in Colombia salutes the courage of Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin. “I believe he is a man with extraordinary values ​​and principles”.

Ingrid Betancourt, former hostage of the FARC in Colombia, greeted this Friday on franceinfo the courage of Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin who fought to find his mother, Sophie Pétronin, released after 4 years in the hands of jihadists in Mali. “Sébastien is a French hero” because “He was the only one to fight in silence, in abandonment”, she paid tribute.

>> Follow our special edition live on Sophie Pétronin’s return to France

franceinfo: Do ​​you think that Sophie Pétronin realizes what is happening to her?

Ingrid Betancourt: She must be in the dark. I know from my experience that all these moments which are these shocks of arrival are lost in memory. Me, I find it very difficult to find images of lived experience in my memories. I think the emotion is very, very strong. I heard her speak. She seemed to me very, very self-possessed, very lucid, but I’m sure the emotion is there. The emotion is in it. We obviously manage the media. But over time, you realize the emotional impact this has in different ways. The one who moved me a lot, a lot, obviously, was Sébastien. He was very controlled. He made a point of being in control of himself and it moved me a lot to see him and hear him in this cry of tears in front of his mother.

Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin was almost a mediator in this file with a permanent commitment. A rather rare role among the families of the hostages?

Sébastien is a French hero. I weigh my words well. I believe he is a man with extraordinary values ​​and principles. He took risks to find his mother. He was the only one to fight in silence, in abandonment. It was misunderstood by the French authorities at times which probably found it embarrassing. But it was also the cry of a son who saw that time was passing. And it felt like nothing was happening. He was very, very brave. He truly built a road to free his mother.

He made contact, he spoke with the people with whom he had to speak. He was also very careful. He has often been criticized for recklessness, but I think on the contrary that he was lucid.Ingrid Betancourt, politician and former hostageto franceinfo

He was cautious and understood the stakes well.

Isn’t his mother free because he did what he was told not to do?

I don’t think he consistently did what he was told not to do. I think it was a contradiction for him and it was really something very deep in him to think about how to navigate in the dark. He had no information, no one guided him, no one told him what to do or what not to do. He had human beings in front of him holding a tongue out. He was patted on the back without really committing to him. I think it was a very uncomfortable situation and also for a lot of people in the government. I think he was trying to do his best and understand them. We understand the imperatives of government which are often, even almost always, in opposition to those of families. We want everything to be done for the release of the loved one. For governments, it’s more complicated. He knew all that and he really tried to have a mature, responsible attitude, always, for the release of his mother. That’s why I said he’s a hero.

You know Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin. What are you going to tell his mother?

I want to kiss her first.

I find that she is a woman of extraordinary dignity and elegance.Ingrid Betancourtto franceinfo

I listened to all his words, his non-judgment on his captors. There is no pathos in his words. There is no victimization. She is a very, very strong, very worthy woman, like her son. They are two quite extraordinary beings. I really want to know her.