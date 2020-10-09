The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, says he is “happy” with the release of the last French hostage in the world.

The President of the Republic learned with “a huge relief” the release of Sophie Pétronin, we learned this Thursday evening in a press release from the Elysee. Sophie Pétronin, 75, was a French aid worker held hostage in Mali for nearly four years.

The president says to himself “happy to know that she is free, he sends a message of sympathy to his family and loved ones. “ Emmanuel Macron “also welcomes the release on the same occasion of Mr. Soumaïla Cissé, Malian politician kidnapped six months ago.”

The President of the Republic thanks “especially the Malian authorities for this liberation. He assures them of France’s entire will to support Mali in the fight it is waging with perseverance against terrorism in the Sahel.”