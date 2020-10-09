“They will take up arms again immediately,” said Peer de Jong, former aide-de-camp to Presidents François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac.

“It is priceless to free people taken hostage, but anyway the price is very, very expensive”, reacted Peer de Jong, former aide-de-camp to Presidents François Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac and co-author of Security and development in the Sahel, from concept to reality (Editions l’Harmattan), Friday October 9 on franceinfo after the release of Sophie Pétronin. According to him, the release of a hundred jihadists last week as a possible bargaining chip “is a real disaster” for Mali.

franceinfo: Why was it so difficult to obtain the release of Sophie Pétronin?

Peer de Jong: It is certainly a question of price. Negotiations always come at a price. They are the Italians and the French, something had to be paid. The negotiations revolved around the ransom that had to be paid. In fact, there was a fourth character, it is Soumaïla Cissé, a well-known politician who was campaigning for the legislative elections in Mali. There was a trigger which was that a well-known politician in Mali was taken prisoner. The solution that was found was to exchange it for Al Qaeda prisoners who were in prison in Mali.

Mali was the scene of a military putsch in August. Did this putsch accelerate the release of Sophie Pétronin?

Clearly, the political events in Mali in August were decisive. I think that the conditions of negotiation have been transformed and that on both sides, we needed appeasement and a solution. It is obviously the National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), the political emanation of the junta [qui a pris le pouvoir au Mali], who was able to negotiate and transform the negotiations they had set up with Al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda is Jnim [Jama’at nusrat al-islam wal-muslimin, ou Groupe de soutien à l’islam et aux musulmans, une organisation salafiste]. The Jnim is a kind of terrorist consortium that amalgamates Al-Qaeda. A fairly nebulous system. It is relatively complicated to negotiate with these structures. But obviously, it was the CNSP that found the solution to be able to negotiate with them.

The military junta in power in Mali had more than a hundred jihadists released from prison last weekend. Wasn’t that enough, needed an extra ransom?

The financial ransom you are talking about, no one will ever know or we will know in a few years what has been negotiated. Anyway, the release of a hundred jihadists who were in prison, we are talking about 200, it is a real disaster for the country. It is priceless to free people held hostage, but anyway, again, the price is very, very expensive. One hundred jihadists returned to nature is still relatively hard to swallow for the combatants, for the Malian army, etc. And of course, they will take up arms immediately. There is no reason for them to stay quietly farming. They will go back to the field.

With the release of Sophie Pétronin, there are no longer any French hostages in the hands of jihadists. Can this allow the army to have a little more leeway?

I do not think so. This notion was not taken into account for reasons linked to a series of factors. The first is that no one knew where she really was. The second factor is that the Barkhane military operations are in Gao, generally in the east of Mali, what is called the Three Borders region. Madame Pétronin was … anywhere. Mali is a huge country. The fact that Madame Pétronin was taken hostage was not taken into account in the military operations that the French were mounting.