President of the Lower House said it was “unfair” to link the allocation of resources with a vote on the tax reform

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (July 6, 2023) that the record release of amendments imposed by the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “didn’t change the weather” of the Chamber. He said that the strategy of allocating the funds close to the vote on the tax reform was articulated to “give a boost” or “an imprint of ‘take it, give it here’”. Despite this, Lira claimed to be “unfair” tie the release of amendments to a vote in Congress. “It is unfair to Congress to make this kind of comparison. [liberação de emendas para assegurar a aprovação do texto] right now”declared the president of the Chamber in an interview with BandNews.