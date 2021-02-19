Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders, reacted on franceinfo to the release of Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni after 11 months in detention.

The Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders, Christophe Deloire, expressed his “great relief“and his”joy“on franceinfo after the announcement of the release of journalist Khaled Drareni, imprisoned in Algeria for 11 months for having covered demonstrations by the Hirak protest movement.

“He has always shown independence of mind. He was able to resist the pressures of intimidation, blackmail, corruption, everything“, paid tribute to Christophe Deloire, who had the Algerian journalist on the phone shortly after his release.”There is a freedom in him that the prison did not reach“, he added.

RSF’s secretary general, however, expressed his “bitterness“,”because he spent eleven months in detention. Eleven months for nothing. Simply because he did his job.“

The NGO will now “have the pleasure of removing this huge tarp“deployed on the facade of a nine-storey building in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, on the edge of the ring road, on which is printed a portrait of Khaled Drareni.