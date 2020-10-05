The release of Frenchwoman Sophie Pétronin, kidnapped on December 24, 2016, would be at the heart of the negotiations, as would that of Soumaïla Cissé, a Malian opposition politician.

More than a hundred convicted or suspected jihadists were released in Mali during the weekend of October 3, 2020, in negotiations for the release of a Malian personality and a French woman, supposed to be in the hands of terrorists, AFP learned on Monday (October 4) from sources close to the negotiations.

It would therefore be Sophie Pétronin, French humanitarian kidnapped on December 24, 2016 in Gao, and Soumaïla Cissé, former leader of the Malian parliamentary opposition, kidnapped on March 25, 2020.

A man holds a sign reading “Free Soumaïla” during a meeting held on July 2, 2020 to call for the release of opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé, kidnapped in central Mali on March 25. (MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

An elected official from Tessalit, in the far north of the country, confirmed to AFP the arrival by plane of “very many jihadist prisoners”.

Information is also circulating on the Malian side. Malijet website announces the arrival in Tessalit of Soumaïla Cissé in company “of a Western hostage”. A former MP confirmed that “the lines are moving for his release”. The new Malian authorities have reportedly agreed to release men affiliated with the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM). Malijet also speaks of dozens of prisoners.

Sophie petronin was abducted on December 24, 2016 by armed men in Gao (northern Mali), where she had lived for many years and headed a children’s aid organization. The last video of her was received in mid-June 2018. She seemed very tired, her face emaciated, and appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron. In another video, in November 2018, where she did not appear, her captors claimed that her state of health had deteriorated.

Undated and not located photo of Sophie Pétronin on a mission in Africa, published by the support committee for the release of the French hostage in Mali. (HANDOUT / WWW.LIBERONS-SOPHIE.FR)

Soumaïla Cissé, former leader of the parliamentary opposition and second three times in the Malian presidential election, was kidnapped on March 25 while he was campaigning for the legislative elections in the region of Timbuktu (north-west of the country) . An unprecedented kidnapping of a personality of this stature, even in a country where security is often an empty word.

This surprising announcement therefore validates the doctrine of negotiation, supported for a moment by the former head of state Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, recently overthrown by a coup. In its time, this doctrine had been freshly received by Paris. Last March, the GSIM said it was already ready to negotiate with Bamako, but posed an unacceptable precondition: the departure of French troops from Mali.

But in politics as in war, negotiation is always an option. It seems that the soldiers, new masters of Bamako, let the one started by the previous Malian government go to its end.

In the Mopti region, it is also time for negotiations with the jihadists. Residents of Koro circle, report Young Africa, signed a “peace” with the jihadists present in the area. The newspaper does not specify the terms of this peace, but some do not accept the idea of ​​negotiation.

Thus, Youssouf Toloba, the head of a local defense militia, Dan Na Ambassagou, summoned the chief of the village of Sangha in the region of Mopti. A “descent” with a hundred men to tell him how badly he thinks of this peace. He immediately issued an ultimatum to the new Malian power, giving it 15 days to secure the Dogon country. Otherwise, says Youssouf Toloba, “our flag is ready and we could join Azawad”.

Militia leader Dan Nan Ambassagou issued a 15-day ultimatum to the new transitional authorities to “secure the Dogon Country”. Otherwise, Youssouf Toloba threatens to divide this area of ​​the #Mali “Our flag is ready and we could join Azawad” pic.twitter.com/GdHGPsibV9 – OLD Ⓜ (@mamadou_bilaly) September 30, 2020

The troublemaker is not at a first attempt. He and other militias are accused of massacres in Fulani villages. Dan Na Ambassagou, with a sulphurous reputation, wants to be the defender of the Dogon people, and negotiating with the jihadists is not in its software. The relations that its leaders maintain with Bamako are complicated.

However, it seems clear that the time is no longer for frontal opposition. Negotiating was inconceivable not long ago. But this may be the road that the military junta will now follow to bring peace to the country. A promise made during the putsch.