The second group of hostages released by Hamas, 13 Israelis and 4 foreigners, have already left the Gaza Strip and are in Egypt, where Red Cross teams transferred them to the Israeli security services.

“Representatives of the Red Cross have just transferred the hostages to Egypt. According to the information received “17 hostages were released, including 13 Israelis and 4 Thais,” an Israeli military spokesman confirmed.

The convoy of the freed hostages is now heading towards the Kerem Shalom crossing, which connects Egypt with Israel, where security representatives will verify the identity of those freed, the same source indicated.

In the Israelis, 8 children and 5 women will be released today, confirmed Qatar, the country mediating the agreement between the parties. The Egyptian television network Al Qahera News showed live how the 17 hostages had arrived on the Egyptian side of Rafah.

In the images you can see a minibus and an ambulance to cross the pass. There Egyptian doctors performed a preliminary medical checkup before handing them over to the Israeli authorities.

Among the first confirmed hostages are Sharon Avigdori, 52, and her 12-year-old daughter, Noam Avigdori; as well as brothers Noam Or, 17, and Alma Or, 13, whose mother Yonat was murdered and their father Dron and his cousin remain in captivity.

The minors Hila Rotem, 13 years old, were also released; and Emily Hand, 9. They are all from Kibbutz Beeri, where Hamas committed one of its worst massacres on October 7, confirmed the forum for the families of hostages and missing persons.

In return, Israel should now release a second batch of 39 Palestinian prisoners, 6 women and 33 adolescents, as agreed today. Yesterday the first batch of 13 Israeli hostages left – in addition to 10 Thais and a Filipino – in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners, as part of an agreement to release 50 captives for 150 prisoners during a four-day truce.

