The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two“, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel, Dune, with an expanded international cast of stars. The movie of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Picturesis the highly anticipated sequel to “Dune“, winner of six Academy Awards in 2021.

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen on their path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to prevent a terrible future that only he can glimpse.

Villeneuve directed from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. Executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson served as creative consultant.

Via: Warner Bros. Pictures