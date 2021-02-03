“A great stage victory! “ proclaims Nicolas Krameyer, head of the Freedom program at Amnesty International. Kamel Daoudi will not return to prison for non-compliance with his house arrest in September 2020. He was arrested in an association restaurant in Aurillac (Cantal), thirty minutes after the time of the curfew to which he is subject. “By refusing to send Kamel Daoudi in detention, the court recognizes that his house arrest is based on nothing”, summarizes the spokesperson for the human rights NGO. The judgment rendered by the Riom Court of Appeal (Puy-de-Dôme) is not, however, sufficient to lift the summons, which is an administrative decision of the Ministry of the Interior.

Deprived of his French nationality

Since his arrest in 2001, Kamel Daoudi, 46, has never returned to his normal life. Sentenced to six years in prison for “association of terrorist criminals”, this man who could have been the computer scientist of a terrorist group did not recover his freedom after his release from prison in 2008. Deprived of his French nationality – l ‘Algerian has lived in France since the age of 5 – he should have been deported to his native country upon his release if the European Court of Human Rights had not intervened. By returning to Algeria, the 40-year-old risked reprisals from the authorities there. However, Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights prohibits a state from subjecting a person within its jurisdiction “to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”. Neither deportable nor regularizable, the former detainee has thus been under house arrest for nearly thirteen years.

A new hearing scheduled for the end of February

However, Kamel Daoudi’s release from detention does not mean that he is free. His house arrest remains effective and the prosecution will have a second opportunity, Wednesday February 24, to demonstrate that a prison sentence would be justified against him. “The public prosecutor will have to prove that the dangerousness of Kamel Daoudi is founded”, explains Nicolas Krameyer. According to Amnesty International, the sanction to which the former Islamist is subjected is unfounded, while at the same time “Justice has nothing to reproach him with “. “The summons is based solely on suspicions which have not given rise to any investigation, nothing concrete, continues Nicolas Krameyer. If there was any convincing evidence, an investigation would already be opened. “

13,000 clockings and 4,000 curfews in ten years

According to his lawyer, Me Emmanuel Daoud, Kamel Daoudi has been subjected to more than 13,000 punches and 4,000 curfews in ten years, in eight cities in France where he was forced to move, without always knowing why. “Imagine, you are at home, you are watching television and, all of a sudden, officials from the Ministry of the Interior arrive who leave you less than 30 minutes to take the essentials, that is, say a suitcase, and transport you 500 kilometers further, to another municipality, where you will be subjected to three or four punchings per day, in a police station or a gendarmerie post, without being able to leave this municipality and respecting a cover -fire», Denounced his lawyer at the microphone of France Info, January 27.