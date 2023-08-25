ohrick and morty has been in process for season 7and now a release date has been set for the new episodes before they premiere on Adult Swim! The Season 6 of rick and morty It ended with the promise that things would shake up for the titular duo in the upcoming episodes, but that turned out to be more true than ever as behind-the-scenes production has undergone major changes after the firing of the series co-creator and lead. main voice, Justin Roiland. With production moving at full speed in the season 7 of rick and morty since then, now the new episodes are coming.

The season 7 of rick and morty will be officially released on Sunday, October 15 at 11pm EST on Adult Swim, so it won’t be long until fans get to see the new episodes in action. With so many changes happening behind the scenes and the status quo of the series changing after everything that happened with the introduction of Rick Prime in the Season 6 of rick and mortythere are still plenty of questions about what could be in store for the Smith Family and the series when new episodes premiere later this fall.

After the firing of the co-creator of the series rick and mortyJustin Roiland, Adult Swim revealed its commitment to continue the development of the season 7 of rick and morty.

“Adult Swim has ended her association with Justin Roiland. rick and morty will continue. The talented and dedicated team is hard at work on the season 7“.

As for what happened in the Season 6 of rick and morty, Adult Swim advance the episodes as follows:

It’s season six and rick and morty They are back! Remembering where we left them, in worse conditions and with bad luck. Will they be able to recover for more adventures? Or will they be washed away by an ocean of urine? Who knows! Urine! Family! Intrigue! Lots of dinosaurs! More urine! Another unmissable season of your favorite show!”

If you want to catch up on everything that has happened in the first six seasons of rick and mortynow you can find them in streaming in HBO Max.

