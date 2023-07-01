Jujutsu Kaisen, based on the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, has earned a special place in the hearts of anime fans due to its exciting plot and impressive animation style. The series follows the adventures of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who finds himself drawn into the world of sorcerers and curses after swallowing a high-powered cursed finger.

The fans of the anime in Mexico are very excited as the arrival of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most popular series of recent times. With the news that the new episodes will be available on crunchyroll starting next July 6thfans will finally be able to dive into the continuation of this captivating story.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen left viewers wanting more as the story reached its climax with an intense showdown and shocking revelations. Since then, fans of the anime have been eagerly awaiting the second season to find out what will happen to Yuji and his classmates as they fight the curses and dangers that lie in wait for them.

The arrival of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen to Mexico through crunchyroll It’s cause for celebration for the fans. crunchyrollone of the leading anime streaming services in the world, has become a favorite platform for Mexican fans, offering a wide selection of popular and acclaimed series.

The broadcast simulcast of the new episodes Jujutsu Kaisen from Japan allows fans in Mexico to enjoy the episodes as soon as they are broadcast in the country of origin, eliminating the wait and uncertainty about when they will be able to see the new adventures of their favorite characters. This provides a more immersive and exciting experience, as fans can join in on the international community’s discussions and theories at the same time.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen promises more action, plot twists, and emotional moments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: What good news! The bad thing is that I no longer remember what the series ended up in: V But at least it’s the perfect excuse to pay crunchyroll and see the end of Kimetsu no Yaiba passing by.