ted lasso it has become one of the most successful productions of Apple TV +, and one of the reasons why it is worth paying for this service. Now, after months of anticipation, a new trailer for the show has been shared today, which confirms the premiere date for the third season of the show.

Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what could be the conclusion of the series, as the third season of ted lasso It will be released on March 15, 2023.. That’s right, in just one month.

Along with this, it has been confirmed that The third season will consist of 12 episodes.. The first will premiere on March 15, and a new one will arrive every Wednesday, until May 31, when the last episode of the new season will be available.

Although Jason Sudeikis, protagonist of the series, has pointed out that the third season of Ted Lasso could well be the last, At the moment there is no official information from Apple to support these statements.. We can only wait and see what will happen in the new chapters.

Remember, the third season of ted lasso It will be released on March 15, 2023. On related topics, FIFA 23 has a collaboration with ted lasso.

Editor’s Note:

Ted Lasso itself is one of the best series currently available. In the event that this is the last season, I just hope that each of the characters has a worthy ending that makes us fondly remember every moment we spend with them.

Via: AppleTV+