2022 has been a great year for Ninja Turtles. Not only a couple of months ago Shredder’s Revengeand end of August will be available The Cowabunga Collectionbut The release date for the next big TMNT movie was recently revealed.

After two films by Michael Bay, the shells of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello will be in the hands of Seth Rogen. In this way, it was revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters on August 4, 2022. That’s right, in a year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters one year from today!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bm1jVyawa6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 4, 2022

This project was announced in 2020, with Brendan O’Brien writing the script, Jeff Rowe directing, and Seth Rogen producing. Although at the moment there are not many details, Rogen has mentioned that this film will honor the “teenage” part of the Turtles.so we’ll probably see an origin story.

Remember, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem It will hit theaters on August 4, 2022.

