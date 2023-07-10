During the last week a lot of data has come out in what follows for Nintendo in the video game market, as it is mentioned what type of console will be the next launched on the market. And now, according to a new leak, there would even be a date that fans must mark to release the new generation device from the Japanese company.

This information comes directly from the portal known as MoneyDJin which it is practically stated that the device is going to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2024. In addition to that, it is said that the company hongzhun expects to sell a lot of new covers, since they seem to have a deal with Nintendo about a console.

It is worth mentioning that it would be a strong way for the company to close the fiscal year, in addition to that it feels like it is the end of the era of switches, because they will still make efforts for a last wave of consoles sold. And that will be with big games on the horizon like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPGamong others that will arrive in 2024.

If all the information that has been discussed is true, it is likely that the device will be announced at the end of the year, otherwise, it would be until the direct of February that we already know the new console. That means, that we would be seeing it with a party release of 2024but given the history with Switch, it is possible that in October of this year we will have the first look.

Via: MoneyDJ

Editor’s note: It is evident that the company’s new console is coming, there is only the detail that I know that perhaps they will not repeat the pattern with which it happened with Switch. We’ll see if they finally release a trailer out of nowhere and then announce a special event or something similar.