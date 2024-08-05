New rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 series are coming courtesy of Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, who claims that the new smartphones will be unveiled without the powerful Apple Intelligence feature.

The good news is that the presentation and launch date of these new Apple devices are no different from previous years, but they do not introduce Apple’s new Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence will be the main feature of the new iPhone 16; we could even have it in the upcoming iPhone SE 4. Remember that Apple’s new artificial intelligence will also be present in the current iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

According to Gurman, in his latest bulletin Power OnApple will be taking a new launch strategy for these iPhone 16. Let’s remember that the iPhone 4s suffered a delay due to not having iCloud and Siri ready, now this will not happen with the new series since they will be launching it and then Apple Intelligence will arrive.

September is the month in which Apple presents its new phones and this date will be maintained for this year, although the launch of Apple Intelligence will not take place until October of this year.

When is the release of the new iPhone 16?

Everything indicates that the announcement will take place on Tuesday, September 10. Therefore, the new iPhone 16 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will go on sale next Friday, September 20.

I’m told the iPhone launch will happen around the same time as last year, a quick look at the calendar makes September 10th a likely date, and users will have to update their new hardware to iOS 18.1 in October to start using Apple’s Intelligence, Gurman

What the new iPhone 16 would have

It is rumored to come in seven color options: black, blue, pink, yellow, green, white, and purple. While the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come in rose/desert yellow, gray, space black, and white.

The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly have a much larger 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, meanwhile, will retain their current 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. Although they will continue to use the outdated 60Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 15, the models will have thinner bezels around the display.

As for internals, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will inherit the A17 Pro chip currently used in the iPhone 15 Pro models and will be powered by 3-nanometer A18 chips. The Pro models, meanwhile, will receive more powerful versions of the A18 chip.

Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are said to be getting an improved telephoto camera, with the iPhone 16 Pro potentially adopting the tetraprism telephoto lens with 5x zoom.

It will be a matter of weeks to know the release date and all the details of the new Apple smartphones