The little Mermaid is directed to disneyplus. First released in theaters in May, The little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The film revisits the classic tale first shown in the animated film by Disney from 1989, once again following Ariel as she trades her voice for the ability to walk on land.

As the trade critics noted, Bailey delivered a solid performance as the titular siren that should appeal to fans new and old alike. However, the film was also criticized for inconsistent visual effects that for some detracted from what were meant to be magical moments.

The little Mermaid joins the growing library of films from disneyplus that have come to the streaming service after their theatrical debuts. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just got to disneyplus August 2nd, disneyplus also received Avatar: The Way of Water and the live version of Peter Pan and Wendy at the beginning of this year.

You can start streaming the remake action live on the service starting September 6.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: This is a movie that I did not go to see at the cinema and I was not thinking of going to see it at the cinema, but I think that streaming deserves a chance.