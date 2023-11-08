Perhaps it has gone unnoticed by many, but the world of manga adapted a product called Noragami, which had its anime started in 2014 and for somewhat sad reasons it no longer continues to be renewed for more seasons. However, the story continued its course at the hands of its creators through the printed format, and in a short time it will have its conclusion to finally let the protagonists of the story rest.

As announced by the magazine Monthly Shounen, the next chapter will be the last. Although, the chapter will not be published until the February 2024 issue, which hits Japanese stores on January 6, 2024. The series will skip the January 2024 issue that premieres in December. That is to say, the last entry can be read until the month of January so as not to take so many detours.

Publication of the story began on December 6, 2010, in Monthly Shonengiving rise to two anime seasons, as well as the spin off known as Noragami: Stray Stories side-story and even cell phone games. The television program was directed by Kotaro Tamura in bones between January 5, 2014 and December 25, 2015.

Here is the synopsis of the story: