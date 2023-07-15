The smartphone app Pokémon Sleep that fans of the franchise are waiting for so much, already has a release date for our territory. With this new way of playing Pokemon Trainers will be able to literally bring the Pikachu universe into their dreams. The title requires you to place your smartphone or device Pokémon GO Plus+ next to your pillow before bed for results the next morning.

The objective of this app is to analyze and study the sleep habits of Pokémon and collaborate with Professor Neroli, a character who is a sleep researcher to record the information in the Sleep Styles Dex.

The more you sleep, the more Snorlax will grow and you will be able to discover more pokémon and sleep styles. The game will be available next Sunday June 16 starting at 4pm Mexico City time for both Android and iPhone phones.

Regarding the device Pokémon GO Plus+ soon you will be able to find it in stores. By connecting it with your applications Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep you’ll get bonuses like Pikachu in a nightcap and special research in Pokémon GO to unlock a Snorlax with a sleeping cap.

Via: Release