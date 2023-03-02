A few months ago in the new Nintendo Direct we were given many surprises, such as the return of important well-known franchises such as Ghost Trickeven some games from the most beloved sagas of Level 5. However, a new track for Mario was also unveiled. Kart 8 Deluxeas well as a new character.
No release date for this fourth wave of tracks was revealed at the time, but luckily, Nintendo He has just released a new video in which he confirms that on March 9 users will be able to enjoy two new drinks, eight tracks and the guest character for this occasion, birdo.
Check the trailer:
The tracks of this wave are:
–Singapore Speedway Tour
–Bangkok Rush Tour
–DK Summit (Wii)
– Amsterdam Drift Tour
–Riverside Park (GBA)
–Mario Circuit (DS)
-Waluigi Stadium (Gamecube)
– Yoshi’s Island (New)
Remember that you can access this expansion pack if you have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Via: Nintendo
Editor’s note: With this expansion pack, it’s obvious that copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will continue to sell. Since I only have the Wii U one I wasn’t so convinced, but now it looks like I’ll have to buy my own copy.
