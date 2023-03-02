A few months ago in the new Nintendo Direct we were given many surprises, such as the return of important well-known franchises such as Ghost Trickeven some games from the most beloved sagas of Level 5. However, a new track for Mario was also unveiled. Kart 8 Deluxeas well as a new character.

No release date for this fourth wave of tracks was revealed at the time, but luckily, Nintendo He has just released a new video in which he confirms that on March 9 users will be able to enjoy two new drinks, eight tracks and the guest character for this occasion, birdo.

Check the trailer:

The tracks of this wave are:

–Singapore Speedway Tour

–Bangkok Rush Tour

–DK Summit (Wii)

– Amsterdam Drift Tour

–Riverside Park (GBA)

–Mario Circuit (DS)

-Waluigi Stadium (Gamecube)

– Yoshi’s Island (New)

Remember that you can access this expansion pack if you have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: With this expansion pack, it’s obvious that copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will continue to sell. Since I only have the Wii U one I wasn’t so convinced, but now it looks like I’ll have to buy my own copy.